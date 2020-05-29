Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Thomas Burns

Thomas Burns Notice
BURNS (Jarrow)
Thomas Joseph
(Tommy) Son of the late Zillah and Tom.
It is with great sadness we announce that Tommy passed
away in hospital on 22nd May.
Funeral service will take place
on 2nd June at 2.15pm in
Jarrow Cemetery.
Tommy will be sorely missed by all
brothers, sisters and their families.
Tommy will rest in Co op Funeralcare, Jarrow where
floral tributes may be sent.
Due to current regulations,
please observe social distancing
at the graveside.
All enquiries tel: 01914897400
R.I.P. Tommy xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on May 29, 2020
