FEARON Thomas Henry (Tom) (Hebburn) Passed away peacefully in Willowdene Care Home on the 20th November, aged 92 years. A beloved husband of Christina and a dear brother, uncle and friend. Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium, Wednesday 2nd December at 2.00pm and the family ask that you recall happy memories of Tom on this day. No flowers by request. Donations in memory of Tom may be sent to N.H.S. Charities & British Heart Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020
