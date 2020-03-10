|
|
|
GALLAGHER South Shields Suddenly passed away on
the 29th February 2020,
aged 86 years, Thomas (Tommy).
Beloved husband of the late
Joyce, loving dad of David,
Diane & Stephen, Linda & Phill.
He will be sadly missed by all his loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. Please meet for funeral service
at Harton Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at
12.15pm followed by interment
at Harton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020