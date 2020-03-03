|
|
|
HORNCASTLE Thomas Peacefully on
February 25th, aged 92 years.
Much loved husband of
Cathy (nee McElwee),
loved father of Michael
and the late Ronnie,
grandad of Ged, Vince and Lee. Great grandad of Chelsea, Christian, Courtney and Alexa.
Will be forever in our
minds and hearts.
Funeral service will take place in
St Bede's RC Church, Jarrow on 17th March at 9.45am prior to interment in Jarrow Cemetery at 10.30am. By request family flowers only, donations in
lieu to Cancer Research.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020