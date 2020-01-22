Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Thomas Middleton

Thomas Middleton Notice
Middleton South Shields Peacefully in hospital on the
15th January 2020, aged 79 years, Thomas (Tommy).
Husband of the late Joan,
dad of Thomas, daughter in law Kim. Tommy will be missed
by all his family and friends.
Please meet for Funeral Service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 9:45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Mission to Seafarers.
Donations may be received
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
