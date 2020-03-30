Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Oliver

Notice Condolences

Thomas Oliver Notice
OLIVER Hebburn Suddenly but peacefully
on Monday 23rd March 2020,
aged 88, Thomas (Tommy).
Devoted husband of Margaret.
Much loved Dad of Mark, Peter,
Terence and Moya. Grandad Tommy
to Robert, Jacob, Stephen, Peter,
Michael and Joseph. Father in law
to Judy, Thelma, Barbara and Paul.
Beloved brother of Margaret and
the late Mary, Charles, Harriet,
Edward and Matthew.
A much respected magistrate,
Tommy will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Immediate family only for
funeral service at South Shields
Crematorium on Thursday
9th April 2020 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family
Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -