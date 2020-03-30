|
OLIVER Hebburn Suddenly but peacefully
on Monday 23rd March 2020,
aged 88, Thomas (Tommy).
Devoted husband of Margaret.
Much loved Dad of Mark, Peter,
Terence and Moya. Grandad Tommy
to Robert, Jacob, Stephen, Peter,
Michael and Joseph. Father in law
to Judy, Thelma, Barbara and Paul.
Beloved brother of Margaret and
the late Mary, Charles, Harriet,
Edward and Matthew.
A much respected magistrate,
Tommy will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Immediate family only for
funeral service at South Shields
Crematorium on Thursday
9th April 2020 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family
Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020