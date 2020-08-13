|
|
|
Petherick Thomas "Tommy" Peacefully at home on August 11th, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Peggy, loving dad of David and Michael, father in law of Judith and Angela, and granda of Rachael, James
and Sarah.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 20th August at 2pm.
All welcome outside the crematorium.
In the event of inclement weather, all gentleman should wear hats.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Primrose Community Association.
Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeral Services
Tel: 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020