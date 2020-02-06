|
|
|
TAYLOR Hebburn Peacefully at home after a short illness with his loving family at his bedside on the 1st February 2020 aged 82 years, Thomas Alexander. Reunited with his devoted wife Isabel. An adored dad of Lynn and son in law Andrew. Much loved grandad of Emma, Amy, Ben, David and Adam. Great grandad
Tommy of Isaac and Leo.
Tommy will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 17th February 2020 at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to MacMillan Nurses. Donations may be received at the Crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020