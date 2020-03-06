Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
09:30
St. Bede's RC Church
Jarrow
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30
Jarrow Cemetery
Tom Suggitt Notice
Suggitt (Jarrow) Peacefully in hospital on
2nd March 2020, aged 67 years, Tom. Dearly loved husband
of Linda, adored dad to Tommy, Tracy and Toni and much loved father-in-law and grandad.
Funeral service will take place in
St. Bede's RC Church, Jarrow on Thursday 12th March at 9.30am, followed by interment in
Jarrow Cemetery at 10.30am.
No flowers by request, donations
if desired to Tom's nominated charities, a donation box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Coop Funeralcare
on 0191 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
