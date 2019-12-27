|
HOUSTON Hebburn Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 17th December 2019,
aged 88 years, Tommy.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey, a much loved dad of Len, Angela, Shirley and Rhonda, loved
father in law of Mary, Mark, Alan and grandad of Mark, Christopher, Amy, Ben, Nick, Isabelle and great grandad of Skye and Enia.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 3rd January at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired can be left after the service for British Heart Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019