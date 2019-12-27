Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Houston

Notice Condolences

Tommy Houston Notice
HOUSTON Hebburn Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 17th December 2019,
aged 88 years, Tommy.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey, a much loved dad of Len, Angela, Shirley and Rhonda, loved
father in law of Mary, Mark, Alan and grandad of Mark, Christopher, Amy, Ben, Nick, Isabelle and great grandad of Skye and Enia.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 3rd January at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired can be left after the service for British Heart Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -