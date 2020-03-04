|
Smith South Shields Passed away peacefully on
24th February 2020, aged 67 years, Tommy. A dearly loved husband of Christa. A devoted dad of Amanda, Nicholas and Toby. A much loved grandad of Meghan, Evie, Max and Jenson. Tommy will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends. Please meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Dementia UK. Donations may be received at the crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020