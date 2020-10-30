Home

Tony Keville

Notice Condolences

Tony Keville Notice
KEVILLE (Hebburn) At home with Noreen on
26th October 2020, aged 71 years.
Tony, loving husband to Noreen, much loved dad of Leeanne and Chris. A dear father-in-law of Nasrou and Bianca and an adored granda grumps of Cory, Khayl, Connor and Paige.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Friday 6th November at 9:45am. Sadly restrictions are in place.
All enquiries telephone
Coop Funeralcare, Jarrow, on
0191 4897400.
Tony's wishes was to wear casual dress and no ties please.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020
