Miller Boldon Colliery Sadly, passed away suddenly at home on 12th November 2020,
aged 63 years.
Tony (Stig), a much loved dad
of Amanda and the late Glen.
Devoted Granda of Toni, Connor, Reece, Kai and the late Demi Lee
and loving husband of Carolyn.
The funeral will take place in
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 25th November at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired.
A collection box will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020