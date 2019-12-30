Home

Martin Rankin Funeral Directors Ltd (Whickham, Newcastle Upon Tyne)
7 The Square, Front Street
Newcastle Upon Tyne, Northumberland NE16 4JB
0191 488 2255
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00
St. Peters R.C. Church
Kells Lane
Low Fell
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:15
Saltwell Crematorium
Tony Peacock Notice
PEACOCK Tony
(Low Fell) Formerly of Whickham and Jarrow. Peacefully in hospital on 20th December 2019 aged 69 years Tony.
Much loved partner of Christine, dearly loved dad of Gregg and Paul, dear father-in-law of Heather and Gemma, dear stepdad of Jack and David and loving grandad of Kieron, Nathan, Scarlett, M'arie and Theo.
Requiem Mass at St. Peters R.C. Church, Kells Lane, Low Fell on Thursday 9th January at 10.00am. Cremation to follow at Saltwell Crematorium at 11.15am.
Would friends please meet at church or crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if desired to British Heart Foundation c/o Martin Rankin Funeral Directors,
7 The Square, Front Street, Whickham, NE16 4JB.
All welcome afterwards at Eslington Villa.

On Whose Soul Sweet Jesus
Have Mercy. RIP.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
