Patterson Trevor
(Hebburn) Peacefully passed, in hospital with his loving Wife Margaret and Sister Deidre by his side, on 1st November 2020, aged 86 years.
Much loved Dad to Barry and the late Kay also a dear Granda to Anis and Maeve.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 11th November, at 2pm.
Trevor will be resting with Co-op Funeralcare, Hebburn, where floral tributes may be sent.
All enquiries to (0191) 483 6521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020