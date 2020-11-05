Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Hebburn
9 Ellison Street
Hebburn, Co. Durham NE31 1BP
0191 483 6521
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Patterson

Notice Condolences

Trevor Patterson Notice
Patterson Trevor
(Hebburn) Peacefully passed, in hospital with his loving Wife Margaret and Sister Deidre by his side, on 1st November 2020, aged 86 years.
Much loved Dad to Barry and the late Kay also a dear Granda to Anis and Maeve.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 11th November, at 2pm.
Trevor will be resting with Co-op Funeralcare, Hebburn, where floral tributes may be sent.
All enquiries to (0191) 483 6521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -