|
|
|
Ferries Valerie (Val)
(née Purvis,
formerly Bainbridge) Val passed away peacefully
at Cheviot Court Care Home
on the 26th May 2020, aged 78 years, following a long illness.
Much loved wife of the late Gordon.
Devoted mother to Peter and Jane.
Loved mother-in-law
to Angela and Mario.
Adored grandmother of
Chloe, Fiona and Alex.
Due to the current situation a small service will take place on
Monday 8th June at 2.45pm
at South Shields Crematorium.
The numbers inside the chapel
are limited, so if you
would like to attend, please contact
the Funeral Directors.
However, the service will also be transmitted outside on the speaker.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 1, 2020