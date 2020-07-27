|
|
|
McCARTHY
SOUTH SHIELDS Suddenly but peacefully
surrounded by her beloved
family on the
21st July 2020, aged 78 years,
Valerie (nee Wright).
A beloved wife of John.
A treasured and adored mam to Michael, Beverley, Anne, Jayne, John and Anthony. A dearly loved mother in law to Lynne, Alan, Angie and Debb, an irreplaceable grandmother to all her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our hearts are broken. You were the most
precious gift a family could ever have. It's time for you to rest.
Please angels above
take care of her for us.
We love you so much x.
Funeral service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 3rd August 2020 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 27, 2020