Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
13:15
Talbot Road Methodist Church
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
14:00
Cremation at South Shields Crematorium
Velma Brown

Velma Brown Notice
BROWN (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
12th December, aged 88 years.
Velma (née Dryden)
Beloved wife of Maurice,
mum of the late Geoffrey,
a dear mother-in-law of Sandra,
treasured gran of Rebecca and
Stephanie also a great grandma
of Lewis, Isabella, Isla and Ivy.
Funeral service to take place at
Talbot Road Methodist Church on
Monday 30th December at
1.15pm prior to Cremation at
South Shields Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Baedling Manor Care Home.
Velma will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019
