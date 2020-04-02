|
KENT Jarrow Peacefully in hospital on 29th March 2020, aged 94 years, Vera.
Loving wife of the
late Edward (Eddie)
and wonderful mother of
Vera, Christine and Linda.
Devoted nana and great nana.
Due to current guidelines family service only to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 8th April 2020 at 2.45pm.
No flowers please,
any donations may be given
for Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors,
tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020