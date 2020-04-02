Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Kent

Notice Condolences

Vera Kent Notice
KENT Jarrow Peacefully in hospital on 29th March 2020, aged 94 years, Vera.
Loving wife of the
late Edward (Eddie)
and wonderful mother of
Vera, Christine and Linda.
Devoted nana and great nana.
Due to current guidelines family service only to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 8th April 2020 at 2.45pm.
No flowers please,
any donations may be given
for Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors,
tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -