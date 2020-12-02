|
SAMPSON (South Shields) Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 21st November 2020,
aged 82 years, Veronica Mary,
beloved wife of the late Charlie,
much loved mam of
Mel and Christopher and
dearly missed mother in law
to Brian, cherished nana of
Steven, Zoe and Lee and
great nana to Kai, Steven,
Kayden, Ellis, Neo and Cillian.
Veronica will be resting at home
with her loving family until
the funeral service which
will take place on Wednesday
9th December at 1.15pm
at South Shields Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Peter Johnson Funerals,
0191 4551111.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020