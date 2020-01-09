|
Ditchburn (South Shields) Passed away peacefully after
a long illness, aged 70 years,
on 27th December 2019, Victor.
A dearly loved husband of Ann.
A loving dad of Lynn, father-in-law
of Jason and granda of Isaac.
Funeral service to be held at Maxwell Hall, South Shields on Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 11:30am prior to interment
at Harton Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to
The Co-op funeralcare, Westoe Road, alternatively donations may be
left following the service to
The Department of Transplantation
at The Freeman Hospital.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020