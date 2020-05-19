|
Gowman South Shields Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness on the 12th May 2020,
aged 75 years, Victor (Vic).
A much loved husband of Louisa and a beloved dad of Louise and Glen.
Dear father in law of Barry and Shirley, a devoted granda of Paul, Ricky, Robbie, Louisa, Jenny and great granda to Lilly-Louise.
Vic will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 26th May 2020 at 10.30.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 19, 2020