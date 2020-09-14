|
|
|
CONNELLY (Hebburn) On Thursday
10th September 2020, Vincent.
Beloved husband to Olga Connelly,
loving father to
Jonathan and Andrew
and brother to Joe and Irene,
passed away at the age of 62 years.
Vincent was a gentle, kind
and caring person who always
put others first and nothing
was too much trouble.
There will be a service held on
Thursday 24th September 2020 at
St. Bede's RC Church in Jarrow at 10.15am. He will then be taken to South Shields Crematorium at 11.15am.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 14, 2020