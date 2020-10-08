|
|
|
Connelly (Hebburn) On Thursday 10th September 2020, Vincent.
Beloved husband to Olga Connelly, loving father to Jonathan and Andrew and brother to Joe and Irene, passed away
at the age of 62 years.
Vincent was a gentle, kind and caring person who always put others first and nothing
was too much trouble.
There will be a service held on Thursday 15th October 2020 at
St. Bede's RC Church in Jarrow
at 8.45am. He will then be taken
to South Shields Crematorium
at 9.45am. Covid restrictions
will be in place.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020