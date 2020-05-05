|
Monaghan Vincent The family of the late Vincent Monaghan wish to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for the kindness shown to them during their recent bereavement, also for the lovely cards and flowers received.
Thanks to the doctors from the Talbot Road Medical Centre, also John the matron and all the
District Nurses for their care.
Thanks to Michael Howe for the comforting service. Special thanks to Gill Martin and all the wonderful staff from the Co-op Funeral Services for all their care and help during this sad time.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 5, 2020