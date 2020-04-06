Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Bristow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Bristow

Notice Condolences

Violet Bristow Notice
Bristow Violet Christina (nee Henzell, Grundy) Passed away peacefully at home
on Saturday 28th March 2020.
Much loved Daughter of Margaret and John, Sister of Margaret and late Robert, Sister in Law to Christine, devoted Mother to Kim, Andrea, Lindsay and Terri, adored Nanna to Sian, Matthew, Abigail, Daniel, Dylan and Oliver.
Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium with immediate family only due
to government restrictions.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -