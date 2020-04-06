|
|
|
Bristow Violet Christina (nee Henzell, Grundy) Passed away peacefully at home
on Saturday 28th March 2020.
Much loved Daughter of Margaret and John, Sister of Margaret and late Robert, Sister in Law to Christine, devoted Mother to Kim, Andrea, Lindsay and Terri, adored Nanna to Sian, Matthew, Abigail, Daniel, Dylan and Oliver.
Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium with immediate family only due
to government restrictions.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020