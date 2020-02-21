|
|
|
FOWLES Vivienne
(née Mordew) Passed away at the age of 70 on
12 February, after a short illness.
She will be greatly missed by daughters Annette and Elaine, grandchildren Daniel, Emily and Sam, nephew Jamie, sisters Emily, Yvonne, Lilian and Jeanette
and brother Marshall.
Service to be held at 10.30
on Friday 28 February at
South Shields Crematorium,
with the wake to follow
at the Hedworth Hall.
Floral tributes welcome.
A collection box will be provided
at the crematorium for donations to Ward 21 of the Q.E. Hospital.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020