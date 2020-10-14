Home

Brown (South Shields) Peacefully on October 1st,
aged 82 years, Walter.
Reunited with loving wife Jean.
Sadly missed by Denise, Adrienne, Lynne and their families.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday October 21st at 1:15pm.
Due to local restrictions, this service
is restricted to close family only.
Floral tributes may be sent to Peter Johnson Funerals, Whiteleas Way or donations may be made to the British Heart Foundation.
Sleep tight Grandpa and
Great-Grandpa. xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020
