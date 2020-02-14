Home

John Duckworth Funeral Directors (The Nook, South Shields)
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
14:15
Whitburn Cemetery Chapel
Wilhelmina Todd Notice
Todd Wilhelmina
(Billy) Passed away peacefully in
Chichester Court Care Home
with family by her side on
8th February, aged 83 years.
Billy will be greatly missed by
all of her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 20th February in
Whitburn Cemetery Chapel at 2:15pm, prior to a private burial.
Flowers welcome,
or donations if preferred to
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
