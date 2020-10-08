|
Holden South Shields Suddenly but peacefully in
South Tyneside District Hospital on 30th September aged 87 years,William (Bill). Beloved husband of May (nee Newton). Adored dad of Valerie, Enid and Douglas.
Cherished father in law of Paul, David and Lynne. Much loved Granda of Neil, Gillian, Craig, Ian, Graham, Laura, Lee and their partners,
also a much loved Great Granda.
Good night, sleep tight
love you forever.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 15th October 2020 at 10.30am. All Enquires to the
Co-op Funeralcare Tel 01914555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020