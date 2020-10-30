Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Burdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Burdon

Notice Condolences

William Burdon Notice
Burdon (South Shields) Peacefully at home on October 20th, ages 85 years, William (Bill).
Loving husband to Jean for 62 years, devoted father of Mark, father in law of Sally, and loved granda of Tom
and Sophie.
A celebration of Bill's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday November 6th at 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for Cancer Research.
Due to local restrictions on gatherings, numbers attending
are limited.
Missed greatly, loved always.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -