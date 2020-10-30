|
Burdon (South Shields) Peacefully at home on October 20th, ages 85 years, William (Bill).
Loving husband to Jean for 62 years, devoted father of Mark, father in law of Sally, and loved granda of Tom
and Sophie.
A celebration of Bill's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday November 6th at 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for Cancer Research.
Due to local restrictions on gatherings, numbers attending
are limited.
Missed greatly, loved always.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020