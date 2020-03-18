|
Duncan (South Shields) Peacefully in Westoe Grange
Care Home on 7th March 2020,
aged 80 years.
William, dearly loved husband
of Sheila, loving dad and friend
of Ian and Paul and a dear
brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet
for service in South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
25th March at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research, a donation box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 4555521.
Will be greatly missed and
forever in our hearts xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020