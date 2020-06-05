Home

John Duckworth Funeral Directors
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
William Forde Notice
Forde William Knowles
(Bill) Peacefully at home
on 2nd June, aged 74 years.
Husband to Jean,
father to Julia and Melanie,
grandfather to Josh, Kieron and Cuba, also father-in-law
to Tim and Michael.
Due to the current situation,
a family service will take place
on Friday 12th June in
South Shields Crematorium
at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Marie Curie.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 5, 2020
