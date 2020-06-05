|
|
|
Forde William Knowles
(Bill) Peacefully at home
on 2nd June, aged 74 years.
Husband to Jean,
father to Julia and Melanie,
grandfather to Josh, Kieron and Cuba, also father-in-law
to Tim and Michael.
Due to the current situation,
a family service will take place
on Friday 12th June in
South Shields Crematorium
at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Marie Curie.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 5, 2020