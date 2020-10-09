|
|
|
Gatens William
(Billy)
Hebburn Surrounded in love with his family
on the morning of Saturday
October 3rd, 2020, Billy
passed away peacefully at home.
Billy was the beloved husband of Catherine, treasured father of Ann, Maria, Stephen and Austin, grandfather, great-grandfather and Father Christmas to thousands.
Of his many volunteer activities in the community and with
St James Church, Santa is the
role he loved best. We love you
and will miss you always.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. James RC Church on
Wednesday 14th October at 10.15am followed by Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 11.15am.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support. For "Friends and Neighbours" who may wish to pay their respects, Billy will be resting with the Co-op Funeralcare, Hebburn. Telephone 4836521.
For details of live online service, please contact the Co-op Funeralcare.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020