Gatens Following the Church and Cremation Service on
Wednesday the 14th of October,
the family of the late William (Billy) Gatens wish to express their sincere thanks to the many people who have been so kind at this sad time.
The sympathy and support and many letters of condolence that have been received from relatives, friends and neighbours has meant so much to them. A total of £345.00 in donations was raised in support of Macmillan Cancer Support. Thanks also to Co-op Funeralcare, Hebburn, for such a caring and kind service which was such a comfort
to the family.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020