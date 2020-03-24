|
Gibson Hebburn Peacefully at home
surrounded by his loving family
on the 18th March 2020,
aged 81 years, William (Billy).
A devoted husband of Margaret.
An adored dad of Brian, Deborah, Julie, Joanne and the late David.
A dear father in law of Liz and Andy.
A treasured granda to all
his loving grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 1st April 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Macmillan Nurses, donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020