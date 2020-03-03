Home

William Hart Notice
HART WILLIAM (BILL) Peacefully in
Cheviot Court Care Home on
February 24th, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Irene,
much loved dad of Irene and David,
loving father-in-law of Bill and Tania, also a devoted grandad,
great-grandad, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Please meet for service on
Tuesday 10th March in
St. Lawrence the Martyr Church,
South Shields at 1.45pm prior
to burial within Harton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
