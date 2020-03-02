Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
09:45
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for William Malone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Malone

Notice Condolences

William Malone Notice
Malone (Hebburn) Peacefully on 25th February,
aged 88 years, Doreen (née Smith). Beloved wife of the late William (Billy). Loving Mam of Colin, much respected mother-in-law of June, also a dearly loved sister,
sister-in-law, auntie and
great auntie. Family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 9.45am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Roseway House.
A donation box will be supplied
at the crematorium.
Will be sadly missed.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -