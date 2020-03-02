|
Malone (Hebburn) Peacefully on 25th February,
aged 88 years, Doreen (née Smith). Beloved wife of the late William (Billy). Loving Mam of Colin, much respected mother-in-law of June, also a dearly loved sister,
sister-in-law, auntie and
great auntie. Family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 9.45am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Roseway House.
A donation box will be supplied
at the crematorium.
Will be sadly missed.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020