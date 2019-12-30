Home

Marshall (South Shields) Peacefully at home on
15th December, aged 82 years,
William (Billy).
Beloved husband of Maureen,
much loved dad of Michael and Derek, a dear father-in-law of Clare, adored granda of Declan, Owain, Tessa and Ryan, also great granda
of Daniel, Macie and Ellie.
A celebration of Billy's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 6th January at 10.30am.
All floral tributes may be sent to
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
