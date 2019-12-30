Home

Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Notice Condolences

William Marshall Notice
Marshall (South Shields) Peacefully at home on
15th December, aged 82 years,
William (Billy).
Beloved husband of Maureen,
much loved dad of Michael and Derek, a dear father-in-law of Clare, adored granda of Declan, Owain, Tessa and Ryan, also great granda
of Daniel, Macie and Ellie.
A celebration of Billy's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 6th January at 10.30am.
All floral tributes may be sent to
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
