PHIPPS (Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital on 20th November 2020, aged 76 years,
William (Billy).
Beloved husband of Gillian.
Much loved dad of Raymond and Tonia. Loved father-in-law of Lesley and Davey. Loving granda and
great-granda to all his grandchildren. Dearest brother
of Norma, Florence and Ivy.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 4th December at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made after the service to the
Great North Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Hebburn,
Tel: (0191) 4836521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020