PITTENDREIGH WILLIAM (BILL) Peacefully on 25th August,
aged 79 years.
Devoted husband of the late Pat,
dear father to
Billy, Stuart, Alison and Joanne
and a dearest grandad
and great-grandad.
Funeral service to take place on
Monday 7th September in
South Shields Crematorium
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please,
charitable donations if so desired can be made after the service.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
tel. 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020