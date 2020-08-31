Home

John Duckworth Funeral Directors (The Nook, South Shields)
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
11:15
William Pittendreigh

William Pittendreigh Notice
PITTENDREIGH WILLIAM (BILL) Peacefully on 25th August,
aged 79 years.
Devoted husband of the late Pat,
dear father to
Billy, Stuart, Alison and Joanne
and a dearest grandad
and great-grandad.
Funeral service to take place on
Monday 7th September in
South Shields Crematorium
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please,
charitable donations if so desired can be made after the service.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
tel. 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020
