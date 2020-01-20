|
|
|
Powell (South Shields)
William Henry
(Billy) Sadly passed away on
13th January 2020, aged 67 years.
Loving dad of Mark, Carlie, Jasmine and Courtney, also a devoted granda and a loving brother.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 27th January at 9.45am.
Billy will be resting with
Co-op Funeralcare where
floral tributes may be sent.
Alternatively donations can be left
in lieu, at the crematorium, for the
ITU Unit at South Tyneside Hospital.
Tel: (0191) 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020