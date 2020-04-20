Home

William Robinson

William Robinson Notice
Robinson (Hebburn) Suddenly in hospital on
Friday 10th April 2020
aged 88 years William (Bill).
Beloved husband of Pat, much loved dad of Peter, Anthony and Tricia and loved father in law of Catherine, Jackie and George.
Adored Grandad of Chris, Alexis and Rob, Sian, Jennifer, Cassie, James and Rebecca also Great Grandad to Callum, Ryan, Rhys, Jacob, Millie, Oscar, Ember and Spencer.
A private funeral service will take place on Tuesday 28th April at 10.30am at South Shields Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors on 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020
