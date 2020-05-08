Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for William Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thompson

Notice Condolences

William Thompson Notice
Thompson William Gregory
(Houghton-le-Spring) Peacefully in
Holy Cross Nursing Home
on 3rd May 2020, aged 90 years.
Bill, beloved husband
of the late Beatrice,
devoted Father of the late
Christopher Anthony
and Anne-Marie.
Bill will be sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a private interment will take place.
A memorial service will take
place later in the year.
All enquiries to
Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors - Tel:01915847015
Published in Shields Gazette on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -