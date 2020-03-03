|
Mein (South Shields) Suddenly at Cheviot Court
Care Home on 22nd February,
aged 89 years, Winnie (née Butler).
Beloved wife of the late Tom,
much loved mam of Tom,
Robin and Elaine and a dear
mother-in-law of Corinne,
Norman, Sheila and Claire.
Much loved nana of Rachel, Christopher and Joshua
and much loved great nana.
Funeral service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th March at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Cheviot Court Care Home.
Winnie will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
All welcome afterwards to
The White Horse, Quarry Lane.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020