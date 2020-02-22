|
|
|
BLAKE Wyn
(Nee Pollard) Peacefully on
4th February 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late David, much loved mum of Claire and Martin, dearest sister of the late Archie (Sonny) and Enid.
Sister-in-law of Ron and Sheila, dear aunt to Michael, Andrew, Craig, Glenn and Scott.
A lovely lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service at
St Columba's Church, Wide Open, Newcastle at 10.30am on
Monday 24th February.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Great North Air Ambulance or Mercy Ships UK.
In my heart of hearts I know
you're gone,
No longer here at all,
But your presence will linger forever I know,
With each memory I recall.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020