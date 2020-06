Or Copy this URL to Share

Norman Draper, 87, husband of Carol Draper of New Era, died June 20, 2020. Visitation was Tuesday, June 23, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral followed at 11 a.m. all at Newman Christian Community Church. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

